Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Receives News Impact Rating of 3.70

News articles about Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ingersoll-Rand earned a coverage optimism score of 3.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.
Shares of IR opened at $102.79 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
Ingersoll-Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.
In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ingersoll-Rand
Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.
