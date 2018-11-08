Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Receives News Impact Rating of 3.70

News articles about Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ingersoll-Rand earned a coverage optimism score of 3.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $102.79 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/ingersoll-rand-ir-receives-news-impact-rating-of-3-70.html.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.