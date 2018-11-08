Innova Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $337,006.00 and $127.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000656 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,578,280 coins and its circulating supply is 4,828,280 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

