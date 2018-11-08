Inogen (INGN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price target on Inogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. 17,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,844. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56. Inogen has a one year low of $111.49 and a one year high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $2,400,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,297,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,625 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,035 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter worth $28,277,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 40.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 186.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 25.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

