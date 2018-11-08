Inovalon (INOV) PT Lowered to $11.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INOV. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 10,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,770,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,107 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,824,000 after acquiring an additional 505,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

