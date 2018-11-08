Insider Buying: E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) CFO Acquires $516,700.00 in Stock

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) CFO Michael A. Pizzi acquired 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $516,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,795.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

