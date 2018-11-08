Insider Buying: Freedom Leaf Inc (FRLF) Director Buys 2,200,000 Shares of Stock

Freedom Leaf Inc (OTCMKTS:FRLF) Director Paul Francis Pelosi, Jr. acquired 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,700,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRLF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Freedom Leaf Inc has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc engages in print and online publications of news, arts, and entertainment niche. The company's magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform, reports on arts, fashion, and lifestyle, as well as on cannabis movements. It also provides consulting services; advertisement services; offers educational seminars; licensing services; magazine subscriptions; and sells branded products.

