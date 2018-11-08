Insider Buying: IBM (IBM) Chairman Buys $998,835.00 in Stock

IBM (NYSE:IBM) Chairman Virginia M. Rometty bought 8,500 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.51 per share, for a total transaction of $998,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,853.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE IBM opened at $124.84 on Thursday. IBM has a 12 month low of $114.09 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$149.24” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank increased its position in IBM by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,123,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 766,478 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IBM by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,854,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,649,000 after purchasing an additional 359,868 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in IBM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IBM by 6,589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in IBM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 311,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

