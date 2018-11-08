Insider Buying: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Insider Purchases $18,820.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) insider Susan N. Janson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 13,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $755.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 157,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 126,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 545.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

