Insider Buying: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,277,097.00 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 131,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.10 per share, with a total value of $12,277,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 474,938 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.51 per share, with a total value of $43,461,576.38.

LYB stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

