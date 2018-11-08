Insider Buying: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,602,455 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 1,602,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.65 per share, with a total value of $153,274,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

On Monday, November 5th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 131,870 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.10 per share, with a total value of $12,277,097.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 474,938 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.51 per share, with a total value of $43,461,576.38.

LYB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,576. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/insider-buying-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb-major-shareholder-acquires-1602455-shares-of-stock.html.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.