Insider Buying: The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Director Janet Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $841,519.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 11,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 164,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

