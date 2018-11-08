Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) CEO Sells 117,406 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,878,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,766,406.90.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $6,317,984.08.

On Thursday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $6,035,842.46.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $6,244,825.14.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $8,682,173.70.

On Thursday, September 6th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $8,481,409.44.

CARG stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,290. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 348.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 5,772.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 100,560.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $53.00 price target on shares of CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

