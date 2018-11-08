Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) CFO Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Debanjan Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 1st, Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $55,380.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $573.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.46. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. Research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) CFO Sells $45,000.00 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/insider-selling-cytomx-therapeutics-inc-ctmx-cfo-sells-45000-00-in-stock.html.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.