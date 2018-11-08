Insider Selling: Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 777,500 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 777,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $2,674,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 18th, Prescott Group Capital Managem sold 100,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $269,000.00.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,985. Destination XL Group Inc has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 target price on Destination XL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,650,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,389 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

