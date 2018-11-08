Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Insider Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $859,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan T. Fieldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 68,312 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $919,479.52.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 467,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,644. The company has a market cap of $629.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $1,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $207,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $625,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

