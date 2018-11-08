Insider Selling: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) insider Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $322,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,265,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katrine Bosley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $372,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $388,200.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $362,040.00.

Shares of EDIT opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 623.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

