Insider Selling: First Data Corp (FDC) Insider Sells 113,515 Shares of Stock

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $2,171,541.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 6,298,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. First Data Corp has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.94.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,441 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,331,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,312,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$22.60” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on First Data to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 target price on First Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

