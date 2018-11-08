Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (GRUB) CTO Sells $253,872.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $253,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maria Belousova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Maria Belousova sold 3,368 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $312,516.72.

On Monday, October 1st, Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $382,252.80.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Maria Belousova sold 3,369 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $466,640.19.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Maria Belousova sold 3,368 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.85, for a total transaction of $484,486.80.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $170.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at $974,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 56.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 70,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at $3,583,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

