Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (LII) Director Sells $302,176.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director John W. Norris III sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $302,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LII stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.34. The stock had a trading volume of 251,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,747. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $229.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 11.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

