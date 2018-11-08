Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Insider Sells $428,400.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) insider Dean J. Warras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $428,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PAHC stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.90. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.
PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,304,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after acquiring an additional 235,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 119,604 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,444,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 101,683 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
