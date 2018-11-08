Insider Selling: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Director Sells 810 Shares of Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RNR traded down $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $125.28. 211,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,840. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $142.56.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($13.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,659,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,654,000 after acquiring an additional 196,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,389,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 335,307 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 819,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,619,000 after purchasing an additional 67,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 578,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,565,000 after purchasing an additional 179,750 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Citigroup downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

