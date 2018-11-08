Insider Selling: Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Director H Douglas Randall III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WASH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,718. The firm has a market cap of $903.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 182,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

