InspireMD (NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.23. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1053761 shares traded.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

