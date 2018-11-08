InsurePal (IPL) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurePal token can now be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00253657 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $667.05 or 0.10346587 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005631 BTC.

InsurePal Token Profile

InsurePal’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for InsurePal is medium.com/insurepal-blog. InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

