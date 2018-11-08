Intel Co. (INTC) is Court Place Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.7% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/intel-co-intc-is-court-place-advisors-llcs-6th-largest-position.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.