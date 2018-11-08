Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Wednesday. Macquarie currently has a $58.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,105,572. The company has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,251,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,194,124,000 after acquiring an additional 186,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 720,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,077,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $760,324,000 after acquiring an additional 363,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.