Internap Corp (INAP) Director Debora J. Wilson Acquires 7,000 Shares

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,411.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Internap stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 420,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,021. Internap Corp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24). Internap had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Internap Corp will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Internap by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Internap by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 530,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Internap by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Internap by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Internap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Internap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

