Internap Corp (INAP) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,353 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 10.41% of Internap worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INAP. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Internap during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Internap during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 1,220.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Internap during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INAP opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Internap Corp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24). Internap had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Internap Corp will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Internap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Internap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

