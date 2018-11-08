Interserve (IRV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.92

Interserve plc (LON:IRV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.92 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.92 ($0.61), with a volume of 434140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRV. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Interserve in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Interserve from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Interserve from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Interserve in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 108.17 ($1.41).

About Interserve (LON:IRV)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

