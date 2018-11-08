Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €2.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.91) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €1.95 ($2.27) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.67) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.81 ($3.27).

Shares of BIT ISP opened at €3.08 ($3.58) on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

