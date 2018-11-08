Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

