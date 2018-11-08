Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 850.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $539.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.75 and a 12 month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.64.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $431,317.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $128,296.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,086 shares of company stock valued at $24,023,337. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

