Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (VTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE VTA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $12.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

