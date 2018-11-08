Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.88. 1,439,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,888,208. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $187.53.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.