Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 1,106.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,123 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

