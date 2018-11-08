Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IIM opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

