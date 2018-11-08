Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) Position Reduced by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,493,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.1033 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

