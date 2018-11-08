Investec’s (INVP) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Investec (LON:INVP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 630 ($8.23).

Separately, Numis Securities decreased their price target on Investec from GBX 598 ($7.81) to GBX 524 ($6.85) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of INVP stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 504.80 ($6.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,493,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,000. Investec has a 12 month low of GBX 451.20 ($5.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.49).

In related news, insider Glynn Burger sold 94,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £483,309.06 ($631,528.89).

About Investec

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

