Investors Buy Amgen (AMGN) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $135.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $87.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.57 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amgen had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Amgen traded down ($1.60) for the day and closed at $196.02

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann set a $209.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

