Investors Buy Large Volume of Michael Kors Put Options (KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 34,267 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,827% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,778 put options.

NYSE:KORS opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Michael Kors has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.74.

In other Michael Kors news, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $12,187,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,436 shares of company stock worth $60,640,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $176,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,044 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 923,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,990 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 554,253 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Michael Kors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,939 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $741,120,000 after purchasing an additional 465,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

