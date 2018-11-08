Investors Sell Shares of BB&T (BBT) on Strength (BBT)

Traders sold shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $30.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $92.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.71 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, BB&T had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. BB&T traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $50.13
A number of analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.
In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in BB&T by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in BB&T by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in BB&T by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BB&T by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BB&T Company Profile (NYSE:BBT)
BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
