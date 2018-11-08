Invitation Homes (INVH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.03. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

