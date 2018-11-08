IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (AGGE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

AGGE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.31. 4,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,922. IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

