IQIYI (IQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $21.48. IQIYI shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 4702330 shares traded.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IQIYI during the third quarter valued at $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 90.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in IQIYI during the third quarter valued at $2,724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 361.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 42.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

