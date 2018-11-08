IQIYI (IQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $21.48. IQIYI shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 4702330 shares traded.
IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IQIYI during the third quarter valued at $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 90.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in IQIYI during the third quarter valued at $2,724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 361.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 42.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
