Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 173.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $126.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $135.48.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $1,165,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 221,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $28,099,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,586 shares of company stock worth $75,510,422. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$110.25” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

