iRobot Co. (IRBT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,761,000 after buying an additional 159,478 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in iRobot by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 92,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,565,000 after buying an additional 1,760,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $1,000,085.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,817,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $967,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,014,443 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. Dougherty & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on iRobot to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

