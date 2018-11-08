Iron Bridge Resources (IBR) Receives “Tender” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their tender rating on shares of Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a C$0.85 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.84 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iron Bridge Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.85 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Iron Bridge Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a tender rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.86.

TSE IBR traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.85. 80,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,063. Iron Bridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85.

Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.54 million during the quarter.

Iron Bridge Resources Company Profile

Iron Bridge Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. It primarily operates in the Montney light oil fairway at Elmworth in West Central Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved plus probable reserves included 26.11 million barrels of oil equivalent.

