Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 226,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,167. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,602.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 130,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 791,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,606,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,339 shares of company stock worth $4,475,466 in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,872,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 286,590 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.