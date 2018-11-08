Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) Shares Sold by Serengeti Asset Management LP

Serengeti Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins accounts for 1.9% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned about 1.22% of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 41.1% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 666,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,008 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the second quarter worth $1,391,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 399.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,684 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 113,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $828.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.77. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Malls, Offices and Others, Sales and Developments, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes.

