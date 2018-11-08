iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Stake Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,540 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 43.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,671,000 after buying an additional 2,600,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,039,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,063,000 after buying an additional 2,566,054 shares during the period. VCU Investment Management Co boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 262.8% during the third quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 1,942,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,407,000 after buying an additional 1,407,186 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 77.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,916,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,118,000 after buying an additional 1,276,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,659,000 after buying an additional 720,372 shares during the period.

BMV SHY opened at $82.86 on Thursday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1455 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

